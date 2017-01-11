FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Campus Communities - on Jan 11, co, unit entered into fifth amended, restated credit agreement with banks, other lenders
January 11, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-American Campus Communities - on Jan 11, co, unit entered into fifth amended, restated credit agreement with banks, other lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - American Campus Communities Inc

* American campus communities - on Jan 11, co, unit entered into fifth amended and restated credit agreement with banks, other lenders - sec filing

* American campus communities-pursuant to agreement, operating partnership has$700 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility

* American campus communities - pursuant to the agreement, senior unsecured revolving credit facility, may expanded by an additional $500 million

* American campus communities inc says revolving credit facility matures on march 15, 2022 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2j2m8cd) Further company coverage:

