BRIEF-American Campus Communities - on Jan 11, co, unit entered into fifth amended, restated credit agreement with banks, other lenders

Jan 11 (Reuters) - American Campus Communities Inc

* American campus communities - on Jan 11, co, unit entered into fifth amended and restated credit agreement with banks, other lenders - sec filing

* American campus communities-pursuant to agreement, operating partnership has$700 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility

* American campus communities - pursuant to the agreement, senior unsecured revolving credit facility, may expanded by an additional $500 million

* American campus communities inc says revolving credit facility matures on march 15, 2022 - sec filing