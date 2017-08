Jan 11 (Reuters) - Cogeco Communications Inc :

* Qtrly revenue increased by $8.8 million, or 1.6% to reach $549.1 million

* Cogeco Communications inc qtrly earnings per share $1.52

* Q1 earnings per share view c$1.36, revenue view c$549.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: