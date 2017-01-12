FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Recruiter Hays sees early signs of improvement in UK private sector
January 12, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Recruiter Hays sees early signs of improvement in UK private sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hays Plc

* Q2 trading update

* Solid overall growth of 2 pct (underlying growth of 3 pct)

* Good broad-based growth of 8 pct in Continental Europe & rest of world, with Germany up 7 pct for the three months ended 31 December 2016

* Good Asia Pacific growth of 7 pct for the three months ended 31 December 2016

* Net fees in UK & Ireland were down 10 pct year-on-year, and broadly sequentially stable through quarter

* Conditions in public sector markets remain tough and net fees decreased 13 pct

* Private sector business was down 9 pct with early signs of improvement towards end of quarter

* First half cash performance has been strong, with net cash ending Q2 at £48 million (30 september 2016: £20.2 million)

* In uk, while conditions remained tough, we saw an improvement in private sector markets in december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

