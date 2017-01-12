FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Dunelm Groups reports 6.6 pct rise in Q2 revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc

* Trading statement

* Total revenue for Q2 rose by 6.6 pct to 261.9 mln stg

* Total revenue, excluding acquisition of worldstores, for Q2 rose by 3.3 pct to 253.8 mln stg

* Total like-for-like (LFL) growth (combining LFL stores and home delivery) increased by 0.2 pct.

* Due to change in accounting period end date, figures include six days of winter sale, compared to eight days in comparative period last year

* Without this impact LFL growth would have been approximately 4.0 mln stg higher (equivalent to 1.7 pct in quarter and 0.9 pct over half year)

* We expect this to reverse in second half of year.

* As expected, we saw an improved Q2 with seasonal product in particular performing well.

* Homewares market has continued to decline but we believe that we are continuing to outperform market as a whole.

* Also continue to see good growth in online business, including a 21.7 pct increase in home delivery sales for quarter.

* Gross margin percentage for half year is estimated to be broadly flat compared with first half of last financial year.

* We expect gross margin to remain broadly flat in second half, compared to same period last year.

* We opened five new stores in period leaving our superstore footprint at 157 stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

