BRIEF-Hilton Food Group says FY trading ahead of expectations

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc

* Trading statement for 52 weeks ended 1 st January 2017

* We are pleased to report that group has performed slightly ahead of board’s expectations.

* This reflects growth in a number of markets, as well as positive impact of foreign currency translation.

* In Western Europe we have continued to grow business, particularly in UK, where we have had a good last quarter, and also in ireland

* In Central Europe, performance has been in line with our expectations, as we continue to adapt our business model to local environment.

* Outlook for 2017 remains positive, with Hilton’s growth prospects underpinned by recently confirmed expansion plans in Portugal and Queensland, Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)