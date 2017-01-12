BRIEF-Telenor cuts size of executive management team

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Announced changes to its organisational structure and its executive management team in order to transition into a more integrated global company

* Telenor group's business units will be organised into four clusters: Scandinavia, central and eastern Europe, emerging Asia and mature Asia

* Each cluster will be led by a cluster head, reporting to group ceo

* New services and operations unit will standardise and consolidate development and operations of networks, core it platforms, infrastructure and shared services

* New products and customer interaction unit will focus on improving and scaling customer innovation by working on products, customer journeys and analytics

* Announced changes to organization will not impact telenor group's financial reporting structure

* Group's executive management team will have 12 members

* Nine executives to leave executive management team, but business unit CEOs will continue to be CEOs of their respective business units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)