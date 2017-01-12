FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Telenor cuts size of executive management team
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 12, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Telenor cuts size of executive management team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Announced changes to its organisational structure and its executive management team in order to transition into a more integrated global company

* Telenor group's business units will be organised into four clusters: Scandinavia, central and eastern Europe, emerging Asia and mature Asia

* Each cluster will be led by a cluster head, reporting to group ceo

* New services and operations unit will standardise and consolidate development and operations of networks, core it platforms, infrastructure and shared services

* New products and customer interaction unit will focus on improving and scaling customer innovation by working on products, customer journeys and analytics

* Announced changes to organization will not impact telenor group's financial reporting structure

* Group's executive management team will have 12 members

* Nine executives to leave executive management team, but business unit CEOs will continue to be CEOs of their respective business units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.