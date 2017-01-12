FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rathbone Brothers reports 292 mln stg inflows in investment management in Q4
#Financials
January 12, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Rathbone Brothers reports 292 mln stg inflows in investment management in Q4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Rathbone Brothers Plc

* Total funds under management at 31 December 2016 were £34.2 billion, up 17.1 percent from £29.2 billion at 31 December 2015

* Funds under management in investment management were £30.2 billion at 31 December 2016, up 15.7 percent from £26.1 billion at 31 December 2015

* Total net inflows in investment management for Q4 were £292 million (Q4 2015: £368 million). Total for year was £1.2 billion (2015: £1.4 billion)

* Trading in the period was robust, reflecting a rally in investment markets and positive transaction volumes

* The underlying rate of net organic growth in funds under management in investment Mmnagement for the three months ended 31 December 2016 was 2.9 percent

* Funds managed by Unit Trusts were £4.0 billion at 31 December 2016, up 29.0 percent from £3.1 billion at 31 December 2015. Total net fund inflows totalled £125 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 (Q4 2015: £165 million) and were £554 million for the full year (2015: £371 million)

* We retain an appetite for acquisitions that fit our culture and look forward with cautious optimism Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)

