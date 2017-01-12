FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spire Healthcare sees EBITDA of about 162 mln stg vs 160 mln stg
January 12, 2017 / 8:04 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Spire Healthcare sees EBITDA of about 162 mln stg vs 160 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc

* Provides following update for financial year 2016 and preliminary guidance for financial year 2017

* Expect group revenues for financial year ended 31 December 2016 of approximately 925 mln stg (2015: 885 mln stg)

* Expect group EBITDA of approximately 162 mln stg (2015: 160 mln stg)

* Because of delay ST Anthony's is expected to report an EBITDA loss of approximately 1.5 mln stg for financial year 2016 (2015: 5 mln stg EBITDA profit) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

