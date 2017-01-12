BRIEF-Ifun4all signs cooperation agreement with Curve Digital Publishing

Jan 12 (Reuters) - iFun4all SA :

* Signs cooperation agreement with Curve Digital Publishing Ltd (Curve Digital Publishing, distributor) regarding publishing, marketing, distribution of 'Serial Cleaner' game

* The license is assigned to Sony PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms and PC computers

* The cooperation with the distributor will include the digital distribution of the game worlwide, and the box distribution boxed worldwide with the exception of Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)