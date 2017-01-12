FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ifun4all signs cooperation agreement with Curve Digital Publishing
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
January 12, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ifun4all signs cooperation agreement with Curve Digital Publishing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - iFun4all SA :

* Signs cooperation agreement with Curve Digital Publishing Ltd (Curve Digital Publishing, distributor) regarding publishing, marketing, distribution of 'Serial Cleaner' game

* The license is assigned to Sony PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms and PC computers

* The cooperation with the distributor will include the digital distribution of the game worlwide, and the box distribution boxed worldwide with the exception of Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.