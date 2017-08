Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bajaj Corp Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 578 million rupees

* says recommended interim dividend of inr 11.50 per share

* Dec quarter net sales 1.86 billion rupees

* Net Profit in DEC quarter last year was 493.1 million rupees ; net sales was 1.96 billion rupees