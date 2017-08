(Corrects figure in headline to RMB2.94 bln from RMB2.94 mln)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - China Merchants Land Ltd :

* Unaudited Operating Statistics For The Year Ended 31 December 2016

* For year ended 31 December 2016, group achieved aggregate contracted sales of approximately RMB15.986 billion

* For period from 1 October 2016 to 31 December 2016, group achieved aggregate contracted sales of approximately RMB2.94 billion