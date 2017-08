Jan 12 (Reuters) - Swedish central bank bought 750 million crowns ($83.84 million)of 2020 government bonds at an average yield of minus 0.335 percent in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Thursday.

The central bank also bought 750 million crowns of 2023 government bonds at average yield 0.158 percent.

