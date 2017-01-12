FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services Dec-qtr Ind-AS profit up 10.9 pct
#IT Services & Consulting
January 12, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services Dec-qtr Ind-AS profit up 10.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Dec-quarter Ind-AS net profit 67.78 billion rupees

* Dec-quarter Ind-AS revenue 297.35 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec-quarter consol profit was 65.11 billion rupees

* Q3 FY17 total employees: 378,497; gross addition: 18,362; attrition down further q-o-q to 11.3% (LTM) in IT services

* Dec-quarter Ind-AS net profit up 10.9 percent y-o-y; Dec quarter Ind-AS revenue up 8.7 percent y-o-y

* Declared interim dividend of INR 6.50 per share

* Dec-quarter clients in $50 million + revenue band up by 2; $10 million + revenue band up by 5

* "Happy that retention rates continue to rise" Source text: bit.ly/2jmwOSE Further company coverage:

