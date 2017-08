Jan 12 (Reuters) - Association of European Businesses:

* Sollers December sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia 5,911 vehicles versus 6,433 vehicles in December 2015

* Sollers 2016 sales of new cars and LCV in Russia 49,989 vehicles versus 53,782 vehicles in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2jz2TpB

