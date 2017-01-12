FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Premier announces 2016 highlights and 2017 production and cost guidance
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Premier announces 2016 highlights and 2017 production and cost guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd

* Premier announces 2016 highlights and 2017 production and cost guidance

* Quarterly gold production of 81,790 ounces and silver production of 97,991 ounces

* Sees 2017 consolidated production of between 125,000-135,000 ounces of gold and 325,000-350-000 ounces of silver

* Sees FY 2017 consolidated production of between 125,000-135,000 ounces of gold and 325,000-350-000 ounces of silver

* Gold production of 112,018 ounces for FY 2016

* Sees 2017 cash costs of between $580-$610 per ounce of gold

* Sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs of between $660-$690 per ounce of gold

* Production in 2017 is anticipated to be slightly weighted towards first-half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.