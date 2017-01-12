FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peak Resorts says converting $10 mln outstanding under credit agreement to term loan
January 12, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Peak Resorts says converting $10 mln outstanding under credit agreement to term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Peak Resorts Inc :

* Peak resorts - on Jan 6, pursuant to terms of credit agreement, elected to convert $10 million that remained outstanding under credit agreement to term loan

* Peak Resorts Inc - note matures on january 6, 2020

* Peak Resorts - terms of term loan are evidenced by a promissory note in favor of royal banks of missouri in principal amount of $10 million, dated as of jan 6

* Peak Resorts Inc - amounts outstanding under note bear interest at prime rate plus 1.0% per annum Source text- bit.ly/2ink93v Further company coverage:

