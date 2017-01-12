FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Revance Therapeutics Inc says superior court for county of Santa Clara issued an order
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Revance Therapeutics Inc says superior court for county of Santa Clara issued an order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc

* Revance Therapeutics Inc- on Jan 6, superior court for county of santa clara issued an order preliminarily approving class action settlement

* Revance Therapeutics - has agreed to settle litigation for $6.4 million in cash, of which co expects $5.9 million to be covered by its insurance policies

* Revance Therapeutics Inc- it is anticipated that settlement, if approved, would not have a material impact on company's business Source text bit.ly/2ijsp19 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.