Jan 12 (Reuters) - J L Morison (India) Ltd

* Says Sandip Das, executive director & CEO of company has tendered his resignation Source text: [JL Morison India Ltd has informed BSE that Mr. Sandip Das, Executive Director & CEO of the Company has tendered his resignation from the Company due to personal reason w.e.f. closing working hours of January 31, 2017]