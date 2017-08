Jan 12 (Reuters) - Emlak Konut REIT :

* Jan. - Dec. sales of 7.33 billion lira ($1.92 billion)(excluding VAT) with 10,053 units

* December 2016 sales of 1.14 billion lira (excluding VAT) with 1,227 units

* Sales targets for 2016 announced in December 2015 was 7.6 billion lira sales value with 11,000 total units Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.8230 liras)