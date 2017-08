Jan 12 (Reuters) - Aqua Bio Technology ASA

* Has entered into agreement with Moana Skincare of New Zealand for distribution and sales of Moana's skincare products in Europe and Middle East

* Agreement runs for next eight years

* Says agreement gives co exclusivity for any new Moana products in addition to 19 products currently covered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)