7 months ago
BRIEF-Appdynamics sees IPO of 12 mln shares of common stock to be priced between $10 and $12/share - SEC Filing
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Appdynamics sees IPO of 12 mln shares of common stock to be priced between $10 and $12/share - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Appdynamics Inc:

* Appdynamics Inc sees IPO of 12.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $10.00 and $12.00 per share - SEC Filing

* Appdynamics-In concurrent private placement, existing stockholders indicated interest in buyin up to aggregate of $32.5 million, or 2.95 million shares of co's common stock, at $11per share

* Appdynamics-Intends to use portion of IPO net proceeds and concurrent private placement to fully repay term loan under credit facility Source text: [bit.ly/2iKaWQF]

