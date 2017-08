Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tivoli A/S :

* Upward adjustment of expected earnings before tax for 2016

* Expected 2016 earnings before tax are now between 90 million and 100 million Danish crowns($12.9 million - $14.3 million)

