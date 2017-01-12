FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Workforce Holdings to buy KBC Holdings for 47 mln rand
January 12, 2017 / 3:24 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Workforce Holdings to buy KBC Holdings for 47 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Workforce Holdings Ltd :

* Has entered into a sale of shares agreement to acquire entire issued share capital ("sale shares") of KBC Holdings Proprietary Limited

* Purchase from Graham Mark Emmett, Yireh Investment Trust and Tad Hartman Trust for a maximum total purchase consideration of 47 mln rand

* Effective date of acquisition is Jan.1 2017

* Anticipated that acquisition will give rise to cross selling opportunities within mining industry and other industries

* Acquisition is being funded out of existing cash facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

