7 months ago
BRIEF-B P Capital to consider scheme of arrangement for amalgamation with Diamond Footcare Udyog
January 12, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-B P Capital to consider scheme of arrangement for amalgamation with Diamond Footcare Udyog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - B P Capital Ltd

* B P Capital says to consider and approve scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of Diamond Footcare Udyog Private Limited Source text: [B. P. Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the scheme of arrangement for Amalgamation of Diamond Footcare Udyog Private Limited with B.P. Capital Limited.] Further company coverage:

