7 months ago
BRIEF-Legend plans to restate audited financial information for the year ended Sept 30, 2015
January 12, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Legend plans to restate audited financial information for the year ended Sept 30, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Legend Power Systems Inc

* Legend plans to restate audited financial information for the year ended September 30, 2015

* Decision to restate followed review where Co found that a specific sales deal in fiscal 2015 did not meet revenue recognition criteria

* Material changes to be included in 2015 restatement will affect company's revenue, cost of goods sold, inventory

* Company's loss and comprehensive loss for that year by $0.35 million, from $2.54 million to $2.89 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

