7 months ago
BRIEF-PPL Corp expects to reiterate 2016 forecast of reported earnings of $2.55-$2.70/shr
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-PPL Corp expects to reiterate 2016 forecast of reported earnings of $2.55-$2.70/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - PPL Corp

* PPL Corp - Expects to reiterate its 2016 forecast of reported earnings of $2.55 to $2.70 per share

* PPL - Expects to reiterate forecast of ongoing earnings of $2.30 to $2.45 per share, as well as its 2017 earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share

* PPL Corp - To reiterate compound annual earnings per share growth rate forecast of 5% to 6% from 2017 to 2020 - SEC filing

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

