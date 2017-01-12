FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mannkind entered into agreement of purchase and sale and joint Escrow Instructions with Rexford Industrial Realty - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mannkind Corp

* Mannkind - On Jan 6, 2017, co entered into agreement of purchase and sale and joint Escrow Instructions with Rexford Industrial Realty - SEC Filing

* Mannkind Corp- Rexford agreed to purchase, certain parcels of real estate owned by company in Valencia; purchase price of property is $17.3 million

* Mannkind - Pursuant to agreement. Co agreed to sell, Rexford agreed to purchase, certain parcels of real estate owned by co in Valencia, California Source text: [bit.ly/2iguFeD] Further company coverage:

