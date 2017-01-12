FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sino-Global enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Qingdao Co Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sino-global Shipping America Ltd :

* Sino-Global enters into strategic cooperation agreement with China ocean shipping agency Qingdao Co Ltd

* Sino-Global Shipping America - Cosco Qingdao will receive a percentage of co's profits for any additional customers co obtained through referral business

* Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd - agreement with Cosco Qingdao is a continuation of company's ongoing partnership with China ocean shipping company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
