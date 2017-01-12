FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Delcath announces patient treatment in intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma study
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Delcath announces patient treatment in intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Delcath Systems Inc :

* Delcath Systems Inc - patient treatment, data collection for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) cohort of European Phase 2 HCC/ICC study is ongoing

* Delcath Systems Inc - will announce interim results for cohort once data are fully mature

* Delcath Systems Inc - "original goal to obtain an efficacy signal for Phase 2 ICC cohort has been satisfied"

* Delcath Systems Inc - "PHP() therapy does, indeed, "demonstrate an efficacy signal in ICC and is worthy of full clinical investigation." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

