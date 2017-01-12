FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek FY 2016 consolidated sales volume up 3.2 pct in line with company guidance
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
January 12, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek FY 2016 consolidated sales volume up 3.2 pct in line with company guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Icecek As :

* Consolidated sales volume increased by 5.0% in 4Q16, while volume growth for FY 16 was 3.2%, in line with company guidance

* The share of Turkey operations within total sales volume remained the same in FY 2016 versus a year ago, at 51%

* International operations delivered 8.7% volume growth in 4Q16 as Pakistan operations continued to post double digit volume growth and Central Asia operations turned positive, cycling 12.2% volume contraction in 4Q15

* Sales volume of international operations posted 5.2% growth in FY16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

