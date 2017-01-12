FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dutch State looks to sell up to 13.6 pct stake in ASR Nederland
January 12, 2017

BRIEF-Dutch State looks to sell up to 13.6 pct stake in ASR Nederland

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bookrunner:

* NLFI announces sale of part of its stake in ASR Nederland NV

* NLFI, on behalf of the Dutch State, announces intention to sell up to 20,400,000 ordinary shares in ASR

* Sale represents 13.6 pct of A.S.R.'s outstanding share capital

* Shares will be sold by way of an accelerated book building offering to qualified investors

* A.S.R. has committed to place an order in the offering to repurchase 3,000,000 shares

* Following transaction, NLFI's shareholding in A.S.R. is expected to decrease to 50.1 pct of A.S.R.'s share capital

* Offer price, final number of shares sold will be determined by NLFI at conclusion of bookbuild process

* Book will open with immediate effect and is expected to close by 9:00 CET on Jan. 13, 2017

* Transaction is expected to settle on Jan. 17, 2017

* ABN AMRO Bank, Barclays Bank, Citigroup Global Markets and Deutsche Bank are joint bookrunners for offering Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

