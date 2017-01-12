BRIEF-ASR Nederland to repurchase 3,000,000 of its shares

Jan 12 (Reuters) - ASR Nederland NV :

* Intends to repurchase 3,000,000 of its shares in the second offering of A.S.R. Shares by NLFI, which acts on behalf of the Dutch state

* NLFI announced its intention to sell a maximum of 20,400,000 ordinary shares, i.e. a maximum of 13.6 pct of the issued share capital of a.s.r.

* Repurchase will be financed from company's own funds and has a limited impact on its solvency ratio

* Following successful completion of the transaction, NLFI's shareholding in A.S.R. will decrease from 63.7 pct to 50.1 pct of the total outstanding share capital

* Cancellation of these shares, as well as grant of new authorisation to executive board of co on market terms to acquire own shares, will be placed on agenda for general meeting of May 31 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)