FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet announces resolution with DOJ,SEC
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 5:51 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet announces resolution with DOJ,SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc :

* Zimmer biomet announces resolution with DOJ and SEC regarding previously disclosed legacy Biomet FCPA matters

* As part of new settlement, company has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with DOJ with a term of three years

* As result of resolution, co to pay fines, penalties, disgorgement, interest to DOJ, SEC in amount of approximately $30.5 million

* Amounts to be paid in fines were previously recorded in company's financial statements and will not impact its 2017 outlook

* As part of settlement, also agreed to oversight by independent compliance monitor, which will focus on company's legacy Biomet operations

* JERDS Luxembourg holding S.àr.l., parent co of Biomet 3i Mexico SA de CV, unit of Biomet entered into a plea agreement with DOJ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.