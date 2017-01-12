FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Protein Sciences reports good safety results from lead zika vaccine in preclinical studies
January 12, 2017 / 3:29 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Protein Sciences reports good safety results from lead zika vaccine in preclinical studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Protein Sciences Corporation:

* Lead zika vaccine candidate had good safety results, induced strong neutralizing antibodies against zika virus in preclinical studies

* Zika vaccine is expected to advance into human clinical trials in next few months

* In preclinical testing, purified protein formulated with alum induced strong levels of neutralizing antibodies in outbred mice

* Says preparations are being made to start a phase I clinical study in United States in April 2017

* Vaccine candidate demonstrated good safety data in sponsored toxicology study Source text for Eikon:

