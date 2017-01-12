FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says unfunded pension liabilities will continue weighing on Chicago's credit profile
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 3:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says unfunded pension liabilities will continue weighing on Chicago's credit profile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Moody's -

* Moody's - Unfunded pension liabilities will continue weighing on city of Chicago's (Ba1 negative) credit profile

* Moody's on Chicago - City's plans to significantly increase contributions with higher taxes is a favorable departure from prior funding practices

* Moody's-Chicago Public Schools could consider more difficult options to address finances should Illinois be unable,unwilling to provide additional relief

* Moody's says as Chicago Public Schools' credit deteriorates, it could have an impact on the city's credit profile

