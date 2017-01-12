BRIEF-Moody's says unfunded pension liabilities will continue weighing on Chicago's credit profile

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Moody's -

* Moody's - Unfunded pension liabilities will continue weighing on city of Chicago's (Ba1 negative) credit profile

* Moody's on Chicago - City's plans to significantly increase contributions with higher taxes is a favorable departure from prior funding practices

* Moody's-Chicago Public Schools could consider more difficult options to address finances should Illinois be unable,unwilling to provide additional relief

* Moody's says as Chicago Public Schools' credit deteriorates, it could have an impact on the city's credit profile