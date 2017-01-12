FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TalkTalk announces upsizing, pricing of 400 mln stg senior notes offering
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 12, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-TalkTalk announces upsizing, pricing of 400 mln stg senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc :

* Upsizing and pricing of 400 million stg senior notes

* Has priced its offering of 400 million stg senior notes due 2022 with a coupon of 5.375 pct

* Offering was multiple times over-subscribed, leading to an upsizing from previously announced 300 million stg aggregate principal amount

* Offering is expected to close on Jan. 17, 2017 upon satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions

* Proceeds of offering will be used to repay certain existing facilities and to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

