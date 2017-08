Jan 12 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Buys former headquarters of Aguas de Barcelona for 142 million euros ($151.3 million)

* Merlin hopes to make an annual gross income of exploitation of the building of 10.3 million euros ($11.0 million) with an estimated gross profitability of 6,5 pct Source text for Eikon:

