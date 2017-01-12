BRIEF-Dynacor Gold Mines says total gold production in 2016 was 73,476 ounces, up 9 pct

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc

* Dynacor achieves record gold production in q4-2016 and provides 2017 target

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc says total gold production in 2016 was 73,476 ounces, a 9% increase as compared to 2015

* Dynacor gold mines - in 2017, dynacor is embarking on a new era as it targets its with a gold production estimate of 88,000-92,000 ounces

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - no significant problems were encountered during start-up of new plant veta dorada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: