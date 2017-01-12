FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says Mexican corporates face increasing risks as growth slows, interest rates rise
January 12, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Mexican corporates face increasing risks as growth slows, interest rates rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says Mexican corporates face increasing risks as growth slows and interest rates rise

* Changes to NAFTA would likely hurt Mexican exporters, remittances from immigrants to Mexico may also decline under the new US administration

* Lower economic growth,weaker currency,uncertain trade relationship with U.S. are some challenges that lie ahead for Mexican corporates in 2017

* Mexican consumer-oriented companies would be better positioned to withstand reduced consumption at home, foreign exchange volatility

* Oil, gas, some consumer companies are among those that will feel the impact of volatile exchange rate against dollar

* Mexican lodging companies such as Playa Resorts Holding B.V. should benefit as the weak peso attracts more tourists to Mexico

* Says prospect of higher interest rates, leading to higher mortgage costs & weaker demand for housing, represents risk to Mexican homebuilders Source text: (bit.ly/2jbFk9O)

