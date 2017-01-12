BRIEF-Juventus acquires Mattia Caldara from Atalanta for EUR 15 mln

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA :

* Finalizes agreement with Atalanta B.C. S.p.A. for definitive acquisition of registration rights of player Mattia Caldara

* Consideration for acquisition is 15 million euros ($15.98 million) payable in four financial years

* Purchase value may increase of 6 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract

* The company and Mattia Caldara signed a 5-year contract of employment until June 30, 2021

* Reached an agreement with Atalanta for the free loan until June 30 2018 of the registration rights of Mattia Caldara

* Performance bonus of maximum 4 million euros to be paid to Atalanta on achieving given sports performances Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)