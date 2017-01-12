FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Technicolor achieved 2016 adjusted EBITDA growth of about 30 pct compared to 2015
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
January 12, 2017 / 5:43 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Technicolor achieved 2016 adjusted EBITDA growth of about 30 pct compared to 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA :

* Group will achieve an adjusted EBITDA of approximately 565 million euros ($602.12 million) in 2016

* Has therefore achieved 2016 adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 30 pct compared to 2015 on a pro forma basis, excluding MPEG LA contribution

* Technicolor will generate a free cash flow above 240 million euros in 2016, in line with its objective

* At end December 2016, Technicolor had a net debt of approximately 705 million euros, cash balance of approximately 370 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.