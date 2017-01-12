FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Centurylink -refiled pre-merger notification under Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust improvements act of 1976 related to Level 3 acquisition
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Centurylink -refiled pre-merger notification under Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust improvements act of 1976 related to Level 3 acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Centurylink Inc :

* Centurylink -refiled pre-merger notification under hart-scott-rodino antitrust improvements act of 1976 in connection with previously-announced acquisition of level 3

* Centurylink inc- Centurylink and level 3 continue to expect their proposed transaction to be consummated in q3 of 2017

* Centurylink -following consultations with u.s. Doj, co withdrew its original Hart-Scott-Rodino notification on january 11, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2j5K66u) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
