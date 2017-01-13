BRIEF-Infosys Dec-qtr consol profit up about 7 pct

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd

* Dec-quarter consol PAT 37.08 billion rupees

* Dec-quarter consol revenue 172.73 billion rupees

* Revises FY17 sales growth upwards to at 8.4-8.8 pct in constant currency

* Consol net profit in Dec qtr last year was 34.65 bln rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from ops was 159.02 bln rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 35.44 billion rupees

* The first three alerts were sourced from TV and were later confirmed from a press release on the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2jdzRiD Further company coverage: