FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Infosys Dec-qtr consol profit up about 7 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 13, 2017 / 3:54 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Infosys Dec-qtr consol profit up about 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd

* Dec-quarter consol PAT 37.08 billion rupees

* Dec-quarter consol revenue 172.73 billion rupees

* Revises FY17 sales growth upwards to at 8.4-8.8 pct in constant currency

* Consol net profit in Dec qtr last year was 34.65 bln rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from ops was 159.02 bln rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 35.44 billion rupees

* The first three alerts were sourced from TV and were later confirmed from a press release on the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2jdzRiD Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.