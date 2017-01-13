BRIEF-Infosys says gross client additions of 77 in Dec qtr

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd

* Dec quarter employee attrition (annualized standalone) at 14.9 percent versus 13.4 percent year ago

* Dec quarter employee attrition (annualized consolidated) at 18.4 percent versus 18.1 percent year ago

* Gross client additions of 77 in Dec - quarter

* Net employee reduction was 66 in Dec - quarter

* During quarter, added 2 client in the $75 million plus revenue category

* Says appointed Ravikumar S as deputy chief operating officer