7 months ago
January 13, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q2 EBIT swings to profit of DKK 37 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Q2 2016/17 revenue 867 million Danish crowns ($125 million)versus 729 million crowns year ago

* Q2 2016/17 EBIT 37 million crowns versus loss 31 million crowns year ago

* Capacity costs increased by 10.3 per cent compared to last year,

* Outlook for 2016/17 remains unchanged however with additional clarification

* Revenue for group is expected to grow by 10-15 per cent compared to 2015/16 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9959 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

