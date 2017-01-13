FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sberbank FY 2016 net profit to RAS up at RUB 517 billion
January 13, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sberbank FY 2016 net profit to RAS up at RUB 517 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sberbank :

* FY 2016 net profit to Russian Accounting standards RAS (excluding the effect of subsequent events) of 517 billion roubles ($8.72 billion)versus 218.39 billion roubles year ago (including subsequent events)

* FY 2016 net interest income to RAS (excluding events after accounting date) of 1.12 trillion roubles, up 41.5 pct (including subsequent events)

* FY 2016 total provision charges of 257 billion roubles (excluding the effect of subsequent events), down 36.0 pct (including subsequent events) Source text: bit.ly/2iOaD7a

Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.2900 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

