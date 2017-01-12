FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ryerson Holding anticipates seasonally lower revenue for Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ryerson Holding anticipates seasonally lower revenue for Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Ryerson Holding Corp :

* Ryerson Holding Corp - anticipates seasonally lower revenue for Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016 due to fewer shipping days

* Ryerson Holding Corp - expects q4 2016 net loss attributable to ryerson holding corporation in range of $14 million to $11 million

* Ryerson Holding Corp adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO is expected to be in range of $33 million to $36 million for q4 of 2016

* Ryerson Holding Corp - "current supply side conditions are favorable when viewed against year ago period"

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2jBnppJ) Further company coverage:

