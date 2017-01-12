FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Merck Kgaa, Darmstadt, Germany, Palantir launch new healthcare partnership
January 12, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Merck Kgaa, Darmstadt, Germany, Palantir launch new healthcare partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Merck Kgaa

* Merck KGAA - Merck KGAA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Palantir launch new healthcare acceleration partnership

* Merck KGAA - financial details were not disclosed

* Merck KGAA - initially Merck KGAA, Darmstadt, Germany, will apply Palantir's technology to cancer treatment and patient services

* Merck KGAA - ultimately Merck KGAA, Darmstadt, Germany, plans to deploy Palantir's technology across all three of company's business sectors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

