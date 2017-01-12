FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Advanced Card Systems says HNA Ecotech Pioneer Acquisition entered sale and purchase agreement
January 12, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Advanced Card Systems says HNA Ecotech Pioneer Acquisition entered sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Advanced Card Systems Holdings Ltd

* On 9 January 2017 vendors and offeror entered into sale and purchase agreement

* application has been made by company for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 13 january 2017.

* deal for total cash consideration of hk$521.8mln, being approximately hk$2.66 per share

* vendors to sell aggregate of 196.2 million shares, representing approximately 61.39% of entire issued share capital of co

* offeror is HNA Ecotech Pioneer Acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

