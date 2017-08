Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sunland Group Ltd

* Sunland group limited 1h17 guidance

* Earnings guidance for first half of 2017 financial year of approximately $3.0 million net profit after tax

* On track to achieve its full year earnings guidance of $35 million

* Majority of revenue from settlements are weighted to second half of 2017 financial year.